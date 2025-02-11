Goldgulden 1812 R (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden 1812 with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 7125 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,100. Bidding took place September 29, 2006.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7)