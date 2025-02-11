flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden 1812 R (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Obverse Goldgulden 1812 R - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand Reverse Goldgulden 1812 R - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden 1812 with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 7125 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,100. Bidding took place September 29, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Würzburg Goldgulden 1812 R at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
6069 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden 1812 R at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
6145 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden 1812 R at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 26, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 26, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden 1812 R at auction Künker - September 29, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1812 R at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1812 R at auction Künker - March 14, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1812 R at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1812 R at auction Künker - September 26, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Würzburg Goldgulden 1812 R at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2025
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Würzburg Coin catalog of Ferdinand Coins of Würzburg in 1812 All Würzburg coins Würzburg gold coins Würzburg coins Goldgulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access