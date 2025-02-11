Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Goldgulden 1812 R (Würzburg, Ferdinand)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,770)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year 1812
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden 1812 with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 7125 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,100. Bidding took place September 29, 2006.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
6069 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
6145 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
