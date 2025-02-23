flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Coins of Würzburg 1812

Gold coins

Obverse Goldgulden 1812 R
Reverse Goldgulden 1812 R
Goldgulden 1812 R
Average price 6100 $
Sales
1 9
