Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1666

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat 1666 AT
Reverse 2 Ducat 1666 AT
2 Ducat 1666 AT
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1666 DL Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1666 DL Danzig
Ducat 1666 DL Danzig
Average price 9300 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Ducat 1666 HDL Torun
Reverse Ducat 1666 HDL Torun
Ducat 1666 HDL Torun
Average price 53000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Ducat 1666 TLB Lithuania
Reverse Ducat 1666 TLB Lithuania
Ducat 1666 TLB Lithuania
Average price 85000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Reverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Average price
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT
Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 175
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 IP Elbing
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 IP Elbing
Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 IP Elbing
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 DL Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 DL Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 DL Danzig
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL Torun
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL Torun
Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL Torun
Average price 4000 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB Lithuania
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB Lithuania
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB Lithuania
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 129
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 194
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Pultorak 1666 Inscription "60"
Reverse Pultorak 1666 Inscription "60"
Pultorak 1666 Inscription "60"
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 Elbing
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 Elbing
Schilling (Szelag) 1666 Elbing
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 Torun
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 Torun
Schilling (Szelag) 1666 Torun
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 53

Copper coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB Lithuanian Boratynka
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB Lithuanian Boratynka
Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB Lithuanian Boratynka HKPL
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH Lithuanian Boratynka
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH Lithuanian Boratynka
Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH Lithuanian Boratynka HKPL
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH Lithuanian Boratynka
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH Lithuanian Boratynka
Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH Lithuanian Boratynka Deer head
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 36

Pattern coins

Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 Pattern Lithuania
Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 Pattern Lithuania
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 Pattern Lithuania
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1666 AT Pattern
Reverse 1 Grosz 1666 AT Pattern
1 Grosz 1666 AT Pattern
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig Gold
Average price 48000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 79000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 60000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 58000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 3
