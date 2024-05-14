1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 30 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
- Year 1666
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3113 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
