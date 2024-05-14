1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3113 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (4) XF (62) VF (58) F (3) No grade (41) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU53 (2) VF30 (1) Service NGC (8) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (3)

DESA (3)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (4)

Heritage (1)

Janas (3)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (25)

Niemczyk (15)

Numedux (8)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (40)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)

Rzeszowski DA (10)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (8)

WCN (27)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wójcicki (13)