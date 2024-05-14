Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 30 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3113 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 AT at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

