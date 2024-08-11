Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1666 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1666 TLB "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1666 TLB "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Muzeum Narodowego w Warszawie

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1666 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24018 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 85,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Poland Ducat 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Poland Ducat 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
85000 $
Price in auction currency 85000 USD
Poland Ducat 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
900 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 900 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1666 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1666 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat
