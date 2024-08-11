Ducat 1666 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1666 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24018 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 85,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
85000 $
Price in auction currency 85000 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1666 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
