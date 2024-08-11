Ducat 1666 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1666 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24018 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 85,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

