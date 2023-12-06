6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Monety i Medale Romuald Sawicz auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5)