Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Monety i Medale Romuald Sawicz auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

