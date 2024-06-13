Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 28 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6186 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14973 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
1060 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Seller GGN
Date October 24, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

