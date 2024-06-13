Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6186 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) No grade (1)