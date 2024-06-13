Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 28 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1666
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6186 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14973 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
1060 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
