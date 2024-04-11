Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka". Deer head (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Deer head

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" Deer head - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" Deer head - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Kaunas
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark GFH. Deer head. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Kaunas Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Karbownik - October 25, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Karbownik - October 25, 2022
Seller Karbownik
Date October 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Lithuanian Boratynka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

