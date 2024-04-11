Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka". Deer head (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark GFH. Deer head. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Kaunas Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.

