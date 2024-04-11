Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka". Deer head (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Deer head
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1666
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Kaunas
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark GFH. Deer head. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Kaunas Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.
Сondition
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Lithuanian Boratynka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
