Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,5 - 0,77 g
- Diameter 16 - 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1666
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Numision (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search