Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (8) VF (11) F (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

GGN (4)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (4)

Numision (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Tempus (1)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (5)

Wójcicki (2)