Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,5 - 0,77 g
  • Diameter 16 - 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2018
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1666 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search