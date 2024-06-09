Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 25 - 26,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

