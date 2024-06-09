6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (22) VF (77) F (2) No grade (27) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

COINSNET (4)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (10)

Katz (4)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (14)

Niemczyk (14)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (6)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (15)

Numision (1)

PDA & PGN (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (7)

Stary Sklep (1)

Tempus (1)

WCN (34)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (3)