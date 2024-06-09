Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 25 - 26,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1666
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
