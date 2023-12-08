Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1666 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 87,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

