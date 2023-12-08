Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1666 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 87,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
21687 $
Price in auction currency 87000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
12960 $
Price in auction currency 64000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 28, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction UBS - January 26, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
