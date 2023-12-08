Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1666 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1666
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
21687 $
Price in auction currency 87000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
12960 $
Price in auction currency 64000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
