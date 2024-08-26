Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1666 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1666 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1666 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1666 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 165,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
53114 $
Price in auction currency 165000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1666 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

