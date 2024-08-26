Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1666 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1666 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 165,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1666 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
