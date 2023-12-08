Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,08 g
  • Diameter 18 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date August 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

