Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,08 g
- Diameter 18 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1666
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
