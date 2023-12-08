Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1666 "Inscription "60"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.

Сondition AU (4) XF (13) VF (10) Condition (slab) AU58 (4) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Marciniak (9)

Niemczyk (6)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Stary Sklep (1)

Tempus (1)

WCN (6)

WDA - MiM (1)