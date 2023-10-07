Pattern 1 Grosz 1666 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1666 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

Сondition VF (4)