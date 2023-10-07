Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz 1666 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1666 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1501 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
