Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1666 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1666 AT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1666 AT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1666 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1666 AT (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1501 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1666 AT (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1666 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

