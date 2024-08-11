Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 1 Grosz of John II Casimir - Poland

1 Grosz 1666 Pattern

Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales
1666 AT R8 0 4
