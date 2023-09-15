Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 IP "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 IP "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 IP "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 30 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 "Elbing" with mark IP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 22,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 IP "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 IP "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5163 $
Price in auction currency 22500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 IP "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 IP "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
2902 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 IP "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 IP "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

