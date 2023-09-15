Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 IP "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 30 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1666
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 "Elbing" with mark IP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 22,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (3)
- WCN (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5163 $
Price in auction currency 22500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
2902 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search