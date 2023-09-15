Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 IP "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 "Elbing" with mark IP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 22,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4)