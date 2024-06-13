Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (5) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) MS60 (2) VF20 (1) + (1) Service NGC (5)