Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1747 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1782 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS64+ NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1666 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

