6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the NUMIS Klitończyk auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place June 2, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (7) XF (61) VF (99) F (7) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (15)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (11)

GGN (5)

Janas (1)

Katz (2)

Marciniak (14)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (7)

Numimarket (1)

NUMIS Klitończyk (3)

Numisbalt (12)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rzeszowski DA (25)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stare Monety (13)

Stary Sklep (15)

Tempus (2)

WCN (23)

WDA - MiM (22)

Wójcicki (12)

Wu-eL (2)