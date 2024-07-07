Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the NUMIS Klitończyk auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place June 2, 2024.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1666 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search