Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3609 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition VF (1)