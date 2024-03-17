Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3609 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 "Lithuania" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1666 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

