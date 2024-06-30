Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

