Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DESA (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (6)
  • Janas (3)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (11)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1666 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search