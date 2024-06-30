Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1666
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
