Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka". HKPL (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark GFH. HKPL. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4271 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (11) No grade (7)