Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka". HKPL (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: HKPL

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" HKPL - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" HKPL - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark GFH. HKPL. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4271 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Seller GGN
Date March 18, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Lithuanian Boratynka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

