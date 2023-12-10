Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1666 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka". HKPL (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1666
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark GFH. HKPL. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4271 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Сondition
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
