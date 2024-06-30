Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka". HKPL (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: HKPL
Photo by: Blognumizmatyczny D. Marzęta
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1666
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius, Brest
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark TLB. HKPL. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius, Brest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 390. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (3)
- Frühwald (2)
- GGN (2)
- Janas (2)
- Karbownik (2)
- Katz (2)
- Marciniak (8)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (15)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Lithuanian Boratynka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search