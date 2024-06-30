Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka". HKPL (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark TLB. HKPL. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius, Brest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 390. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

