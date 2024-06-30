Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka". HKPL (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: HKPL

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" HKPL - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" HKPL - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Blognumizmatyczny D. Marzęta

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius, Brest
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark TLB. HKPL. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius, Brest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 390. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1666 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1666 "Lithuanian Boratynka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

