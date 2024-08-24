Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1763

Golden coins

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE Danzig
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE Danzig
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE Danzig Gold
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE Danzig Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE Danzig
Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE Danzig
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE Danzig
Average price 1000 $
Sales
1 85
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 REOE Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 REOE Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 REOE Danzig
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 ICS Elbing
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 ICS Elbing
Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 ICS Elbing
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS Elbing
Reverse 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS Elbing
18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS Elbing "Sec"
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS Elbing
Reverse 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS Elbing
18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS Elbing "Secund"
Average price 6600 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE Danzig
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE Danzig
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE Danzig
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 Torun
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 Torun
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 Torun
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB Torun
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB Torun
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB Torun
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB Torun
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB Torun
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB Torun Pure silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS Elbing
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS Elbing
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS Elbing
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 FLS Elbing
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 FLS Elbing
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 FLS Elbing
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE Danzig
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE Danzig Pure silver
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 Torun
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 Torun
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 Torun
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB Torun
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB Torun
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB Torun
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 SB Torun
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 SB Torun
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 SB Torun
Average price 920 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS Elbing
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS Elbing
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS Elbing
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS Elbing
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS Elbing
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS Elbing Pure silver
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS Elbing
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS Elbing
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS Elbing
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE Danzig Pure silver
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS Elbing
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS Elbing
Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS Elbing Pure silver
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS Elbing
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS Elbing
Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS Elbing Pure silver
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 3

Copper coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE Danzig
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB Torun
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB Torun
Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB Torun
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 Torun
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 Torun
Schilling (Szelag) 1763 Torun
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS Elbing
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS Elbing
Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS Elbing
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS Elbing
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS Elbing
Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS Elbing
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 98

Pattern coins

Obverse 2 Ducat 1763 ICS Pattern Elbing
Reverse 2 Ducat 1763 ICS Pattern Elbing
2 Ducat 1763 ICS Pattern Elbing
Average price
Sales
0 0
