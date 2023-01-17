Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,479)
- Weight 6,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9219 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9205 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
9887 $
Price in auction currency 37000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
