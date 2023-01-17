Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 ICS "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 ICS "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,479)
  • Weight 6,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9219 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9205 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
9887 $
Price in auction currency 37000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

