Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

