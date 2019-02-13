Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 2,34 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7301 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 979 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1775 $
Price in auction currency 6800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
627 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
