Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 2,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7301 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 979 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1775 $
Price in auction currency 6800 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
627 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

