6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 979 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)