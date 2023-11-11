Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,291)
- Weight 1,53 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
