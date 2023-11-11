3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.

Сondition VF (6)