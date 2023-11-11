Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,291)
  • Weight 1,53 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

