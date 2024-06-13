Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,150. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (4) VF (8) F (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) F15 (2) BN (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

DESA (1)

GGN (4)

Heritage (2)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Spink (1)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wójcicki (6)

Wu-eL (1)