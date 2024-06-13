Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,150. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
724 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2017
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
