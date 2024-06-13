Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,150. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DESA (1)
  • GGN (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
724 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction DESA - November 27, 2021
Seller DESA
Date November 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Heritage - March 30, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2017
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 20, 2001
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

