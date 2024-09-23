Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB "Torun". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Pure silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 2,34 g
- Pure silver (0,0752 oz) 2,3377 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
