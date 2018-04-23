6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2537 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)