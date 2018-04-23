Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Gold
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2537 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
33600 $
Price in auction currency 33600 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
67 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
******
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
