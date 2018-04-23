Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 2,94 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2537 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
33600 $
Price in auction currency 33600 USD
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction UBS - January 23, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 23, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1763 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search