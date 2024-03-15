Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,291)
  • Weight 1,53 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1925 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

