3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1925 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (9) VF (13) F (3) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (2)

DESA (1)

GGN (5)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (8)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numision (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Tempus (1)

WCN (6)

Wójcicki (5)