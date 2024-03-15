Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,291)
- Weight 1,53 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1925 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
