Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
