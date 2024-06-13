Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Numis Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • DESA (1)
  • GGN (13)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (21)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (5)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1763 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search