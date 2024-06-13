Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (10) XF (24) VF (45) F (3) No grade (15) Condition (slab) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) DETAILS (2) BN (4) Service NGC (5) PCGS (4)

