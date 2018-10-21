Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5832 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

Сondition XF (2) F (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)