Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,479)
  • Weight 6,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9219 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5832 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 21, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

