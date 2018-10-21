Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,479)
- Weight 6,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9219 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5832 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
