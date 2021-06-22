Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Pure silver

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 0,75 g
  • Pure silver (0,0241 oz) 0,7492 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25285 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1454 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1123 $
Price in auction currency 4300 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

