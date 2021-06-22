Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1763 REOE "Danzig". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Pure silver
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 0,75 g
- Pure silver (0,0241 oz) 0,7492 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25285 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1454 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1123 $
Price in auction currency 4300 PLN
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
