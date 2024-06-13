6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (4) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)