6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 2,94 g
- Pure silver (0,0295 oz) 0,9173 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2121 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
