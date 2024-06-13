Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 2,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,0295 oz) 0,9173 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2121 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

