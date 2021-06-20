Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Pure silver

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,0199 oz) 0,6194 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Elbing" with mark ICS. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1311 $
Price in auction currency 5100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 ICS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
1883 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

