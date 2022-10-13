Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing". "Secund" (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: "Secund"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,479)
- Weight 6,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9219 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 18 Groszy (Tympf)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. "Secund". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7213 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
9086 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
