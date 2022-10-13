18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing". "Secund" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. "Secund". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

