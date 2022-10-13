Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing". "Secund" (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: "Secund"

Obverse 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" "Secund" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" "Secund" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,479)
  • Weight 6,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9219 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 18 Groszy (Tympf)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. "Secund". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7213 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
9086 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1763 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 18 Groszy (Tympf) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search