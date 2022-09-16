Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Pure silver
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 1,53 g
- Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1902 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1826 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
