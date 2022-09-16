3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

