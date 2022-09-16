Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Pure silver

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 1,53 g
  • Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1902 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1826 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1763 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search