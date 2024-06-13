3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (1) XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) + (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (6)

WDA - MiM (1)