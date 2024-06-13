Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,291)
  • Weight 1,53 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
709 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition MS64+ PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Künker - July 24, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition MS67 PCGS
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search