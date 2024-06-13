Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,291)
- Weight 1,53 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
709 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition MS64+ PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
