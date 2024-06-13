6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2428 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

