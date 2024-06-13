Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 2,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,0295 oz) 0,9173 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2428 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search