Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 2,94 g
- Pure silver (0,0295 oz) 0,9173 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2428 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (9)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (16)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (11)
- Tempus (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (12)
- Wójcicki (10)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search