Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 2,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,0295 oz) 0,9173 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1763 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search