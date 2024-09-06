Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 2,94 g
- Pure silver (0,0295 oz) 0,9173 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint
