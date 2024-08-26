Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 REOE "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search