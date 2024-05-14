Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,291)
- Weight 1,53 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" with mark DB. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
