Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,291)
  • Weight 1,53 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" with mark DB. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

