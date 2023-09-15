Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 SB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 SB "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 SB "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,291)
  • Weight 1,53 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,750. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 SB "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 SB "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 7750 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 SB "Torun" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - November 30, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 SB "Torun" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - November 30, 2019
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date November 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

