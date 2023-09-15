3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 SB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,750. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition VF (2) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1)