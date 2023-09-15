Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 SB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,291)
- Weight 1,53 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,750. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search