Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Torun" with mark DB. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6231 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
