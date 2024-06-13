Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Torun" with mark DB. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6231 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition XF (7) VF (7)