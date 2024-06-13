Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Torun" with mark DB. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6231 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
