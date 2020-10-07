6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun" with mark DB. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) F (1)