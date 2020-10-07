Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 2,34 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7301 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun" with mark DB. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1065 $
Price in auction currency 4050 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
3916 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
