Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 2,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7301 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun" with mark DB. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1065 $
Price in auction currency 4050 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
3916 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 DB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

