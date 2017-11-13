Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Pure silver

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 1,53 g
  • Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
3080 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1818 $
Price in auction currency 6600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

