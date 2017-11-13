Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Pure silver
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 1,53 g
- Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
3080 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1818 $
Price in auction currency 6600 PLN
