3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)