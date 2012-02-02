Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing". "Sec" (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: "Sec"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,479)
- Weight 6,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9219 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 18 Groszy (Tympf)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. "Sec". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
8047 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
12550 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
