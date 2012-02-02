18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing". "Sec" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. "Sec". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

