Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing". "Sec" (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: "Sec"

Obverse 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" "Sec" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" "Sec" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,479)
  • Weight 6,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9219 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 18 Groszy (Tympf)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. "Sec". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
8047 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
12550 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1763 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1763 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 18 Groszy (Tympf) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search