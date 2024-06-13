Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 9,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,1583 oz) 4,925 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2128 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • GGN (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (13)
  • Marciniak (15)
  • Monety i Medale (2)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (23)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
711 $
Price in auction currency 2850 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF45 NNC
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date April 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1763 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search