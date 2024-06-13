Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 9,85 g
- Pure silver (0,1583 oz) 4,925 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2128 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2009.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
711 $
Price in auction currency 2850 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF45 NNC
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
