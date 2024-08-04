Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 FLS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,291)
- Weight 1,53 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
