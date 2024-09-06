Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) SP65 (1) Service PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)