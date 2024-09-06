Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Pure silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 0,62 g
- Pure silver (0,0199 oz) 0,6194 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
1883 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 325 USD
