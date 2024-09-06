Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Pure silver

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,0199 oz) 0,6194 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
1883 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 325 USD
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1763 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search